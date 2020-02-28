Florida police department says it will test drugs for coronavirus

(WSVN) - A police department in Florida is using a clever way to catch people with drugs in their possession.

The Tavares Police Department offered on Facebook a free test of drugs, due to “rising health concerns associated with the Corona virus [sic].”

“Being that a large amount of narcotics come from outside the US, we want you safe,” TPD wrote. “Bring it by our station and we will test your batch within minutes!”

For those who are uncomfortable going with drugs to a police station, the department mentioned they will gladly send over an officer to their home.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the coronavirus or COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that can spread form person-to-person.

It should be noted that only medical professionals can test a person for the virus.

Good one, TPD.

