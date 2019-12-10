Florida police department pays off 26 layaway accounts at Walmart

(WSVN) - A Florida police department is spreading the holiday cheer by paying off some Walmart layaway accounts.

Dade City Police shared a photo on Facebook of its chief and staff after they covered 26 accounts, totaling more than $4,300.

“Each call made a lasting memory, not only for the recipients, but the givers, as well,” Chief James Walters said.

The department thanked the community for donating to the Dade City Police Foundation throughout the year.

“We are blessed to have community partners who have graciously donated funding which allows us to give back to our citizens in a number of ways at Christmas time,” the department’s post said.

