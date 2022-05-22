(WSVN) - A Florida pilot made a special in-flight announcement when he decided to pull off the perfect airplane proposal.

Alex Petrikas said he decided to pull the midair surprise to his girlfriend, Macy Logan, but wasn’t sure how to go about it.

“The plan of how I wanted to do it changed at least probably 10 to 15 times,” he said.

He finally landed on addressing passengers through the aircraft’s PA system.

“Good afternoon, folks, from the front of the aircraft. I am a pilot, not the pilot for this flight, but a pilot for American Airlines Group,” he is heard saying.

Petrikas and his girlfriend were flying back Monday to the Sunshine State from Dallas, where American Airlines is headquartered.

“Most people go to the airports because they’re trying to fly somewhere. We flew there just to look at airplanes,” he said.

From the moment Petrikas and Logan met more than two years ago, aviation has been a part of their relationship.

“While we’re flying back, I said, ‘You know what? This is the perfect time to do this proposal,'” said Petrikas.

Working with the flight crew, Petrikas concocted an elaborate plan involving misdirection.

Logan thought someone else on the plane was about to get engaged. That’s what Petrikas told all 179 passengers on board.

Petrikas even read the love letter the “other guy” wrote.

“Since the moment we met, my life has changed in ways I never thought possible. My heart has learned to love in a whole new way,” Petrikas said as he read the letter.

“I was shaking, and it was funny, because the whole point of the proposal is to make it look like it’s for somebody else,” he said.

Luckily, his girlfriend didn’t catch on.

So Petrikas told her to grab the woman in seat 13C. Cue the big reveal.

“Oh, sorry! Actually, Macy, Macy, could you come back for a second? I messed up. I got the wrong seat number. I’m sorry,” he told Logan.

But there was no wrong seat number. Cue the big reveal.

“It’s actually come from me. Will you make me the happiest pilot in the world and spend the rest of your life with me?” he asked Logan.

“Yes,” she replied.

“She said yes, thank goodness.” Petrikas said.

“It really didn’t hit me until he was down on one knee,” said Logan.

It’s clear this love story is just taking off.

“I’m so excited to build our lives together,” said Logan.

“My life has always been aviation, and then I met Macy, and it became Macy,” said Petrikas. “Now I get to combine the best of both worlds into one, and I couldn’t have thought of any other way to do it.”

The couple said they’re planning to tie the knot next May.

