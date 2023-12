A pilot in Southwest Florida put their Christmas spirit on full display.

His plane took off from Punta Gorda Airport and he outlined a Christmas tree by using a plane flight path.

The whole ride took about 101 minutes, while the tree took only about 50 minutes to outline.

All of this happening on Christmas Eve.

