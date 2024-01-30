Aspiring or current Black business owners in Florida have an opportunity to earn a college degree for free.

The African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida teamed up with Florida Technical College to offer a full tuition scholarship, valued at over $61,000. It covers tuition and fees for a bachelor’s degree in business, entrepreneurship, management, and marketing.

Florida Technical College has several campuses, including in Pembroke Pines and Cutler Bay. Additionally, the institution offers online classes.

Those interested in applying can do so here.

