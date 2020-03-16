Florida orders masks, medical supplies from government, private sector

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The state of Florida has ordered a wide variety of supplies from the federal government and the private sector in an effort to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials are ordering the following items from the federal government:

5,000 ventilators

5,000 cots

1 million masks

15,000 personal protective equipment kits, which include goggles and jumpsuits.

The state has ordered the following items from the private industry:

2 million masks

2 million meals

1,500 ventilators

1,500 hospital beds

two 250-bed mobile hospitals

one 100-bed mobile hospital

The state also has a contract for 100 nurses to be on standby in case they need to be rushed to help at a local hospital.​

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.