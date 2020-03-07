Florida officials confirm 2 coronavirus cases in Okaloosa, Volusia counties

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Department of Health officials have confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the state.

In a tweet posted Saturday night, officials said one of the cases is in Okaloosa County, and the other is in Volusia County.

.@HealthyFla has announced 2 new presumptive positive Florida #COVID19 cases: 1 in Okaloosa County and 1 in Volusia County. Both individuals are isolated and have a recent history of travel. For #COVID19 updates, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 8, 2020

Officials said both patients are currently isolated and have a recent history of travel. They did not specify the patients’ travel destinations, ages or current conditions.

The announcement comes a day after health officials confirmed two cases of the COVID-19 virus in Broward County.

