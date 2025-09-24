CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) —Officers were called to help two ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain.

The rescue took place in Clearwater last month.

Responding officers used whatever they could find like a broom and a bucket.

One officer even tried his best duck call.

In the end, the officers’ determination paid off and they were able to pull the ducklings to safety using a box.

