Ocala, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida law enforcement officer shares a tale of survival after a heart-stopping crash in Ocala.

Dashcam footage captured the moment when a car, racing at over 90 miles per hour, collided with Sergeant Ron Malone’s cruiser last month.

“They were going so fast I never even had a chance,” recalls Malone.

Tragically, the collision claimed the life of the other driver and left Malone with serious injuries.

Reflecting on the crash, Malone credits his training and the precise placement of his vehicle for his survival.

“I think the way my wheels were placed and the way I parked and the way I’m trained at the department, that was a critical part of me making it. Wow, I don’t get it,” he said.

After spending 17 days in the hospital, Malone is now eager to return to his duty as an officer. He firmly believes that he was spared that night for a reason, with faith in God sustaining him through his recovery.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.