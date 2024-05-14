INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida officer comes to the rescue of a little girl on a beach who lost her mom and was alone.

“Are you [child’s name],” said Jeff, Pinellas County Sheriff’s officer.

“Yeah,” said the child.

“Mom’s looking for ya,” said Jeff.

“I know,” said the child.

“Let’s go find her,” said Jeff. “I’m Jeff, are you ok?”

“Where is my mommy,” said the child. “I miss my mommy.”

“You need a hug — [hugs child],” said Jeff. “It’s going to be OK, let’s get you back to your momma.”

The child was separated from her mother on Indian Rocks Beach, just South of Clearwater.

The cop comforted the child before getting her into his car to find her mom.

Eventually, they located the mother among a crowd of other beachgoers, who applauded as the mom and daughter tearfully reunited.

