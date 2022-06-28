(WSVN) - A Florida officer is being hailed a hero after a fire rescue.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, a fire broke out in a home on Doe Path Court at around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The officer, Michal Pietrusinsk, was off duty near Tampa when he noticed smoke coming from his neighbor’s home and heard the screams of a mother running towards the house with her daughter who is autistic.

Pietrusinsk said he knew the family and that something was wrong.

“I saw mom coming running towards the house with her third child. So automatically, I thought, where are the boys? Because I’m familiar with the family,” he said.

The mother has two other children who also have autism and are non-verbal. Pietrusinsk went inside the house and found one of the boys in the smoke and brought him to safety.

Firefighters found the second boy and rescued him.

Pietrusinsk said he was glad to help and would do it again.

