COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida National Guard has been deployed to the Florida Everglades to provide security for the state’s newest migrant detention center, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

One-hundred soldiers will be dispatched to guard the facility, which is currently under construction, but more could be added in the future.

The center, located along the eastern boundary of the Big Cypress National Preserve is set to open in early July.

