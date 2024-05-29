If you plan on hitting a beach in Florida this summer, you might want to pay attention. Florida has officially been named the shark attack capital of the world.

The Florida Museum of Natural History shared its International Shark Attack File, which shows that most unprovoked shark attacks in the world occur in the state, specifically in Volusia County.

Volusia County has recorded 351 attacks since 1882. Brevard County is second with 158 attacks and Palm Beach County comes in third with 83 unprovoked attacks.

The museum’s data also revealed that 42% of unprovoked shark attacks last year happened to victims who were either surfing or participating in a board sport.

The most common months for attacks to occur in the Sunshine State are July, August, and October.

