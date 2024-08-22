Looking to get away and have some fun? Fortunately, you don’t have to travel far. According to WalletHub, Florida has been named the most fun state in the country.

The ranking was based on 26 key factors: nightlife, national parks, and restaurants.

Thanks to its world-famous amusement parks, abundant outdoor activities, year-round warm weather, and miles of beautiful shoreline, Florida topped the list.

California came in a close second, praised for its music festivals and wine country, followed by Nevada, New York, and Colorado rounding out the top five.

