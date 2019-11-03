Florida mother overdoses while driving with her 3 children

DELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A family was taken on a dangerous drive in Central Florida after a mother overdosed on heroin with her three children in the vehicle. She managed to pull over to the side of the busy highway, and that’s when her oldest daughter bravely took charge.

Tiffany Smith was unconscious when first responders found her in her mini van Thursday night near Daytona Beach.

She was able to communicate a bit with detectives, after being revived with Narcan.

“I honestly took a little bit of heroin ’cause my back was hurting,” said smith.

“Heroin? Is that, is that something you should be taking for your back?” asked first responders.

“It’s not, but I had no pain pill and my back was hurting, and I’m making a five-hour trip,” said Smith.

Detectives said Smith told them she was driving with her children, ages 12, seven and one, to her sister’s house in South Carolina.

She said before getting on the road her back was hurting, so she stopped to get some heroin for the pain.

A short while later, Smith was incapacitated.

She pulled over and passed out, unresponsive on the side of the highway.

“My mom won’t wake up, and we’re on I-4 in the car,” said Smith’s daughter to the 911 dispatcher.

“OK. Where on I-4 are you at? Where are you at?” asked the dispatcher.

The 12-year-old, though very frightened, took charge. She made the 911 call and did her best to explain where the van was.

“We’re in the grass, and we’re close to a ditch ’cause my mom was hitting her gas and I put it in, ’cause I don’t know how to put it in park,” said Smith’s daughter.

Rescuers found them and their two dogs.

Smith is facing three counts of child neglect. Her children are now in the custody of their grandmother.