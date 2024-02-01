TAVARES, Fla. (WSVN) — A mother in Tavares, Florida is facing restrictions on dropping off her children at a private Christian school due to an advertisement for her OnlyFans account displayed on her vehicle.

Michelle Cline, who goes by “Piper Fawn” on the adult content platform, now has to park across the street, requiring her children to navigate a busy road and parking lot, unless she removes the advertisement.

Lexy Thomas, a parent of a student who attends Liberty Christian Preparatory School, voiced her concerns.

“That’s a distraction to my children. And no matter how poorly or how good I parent porn is there, and if that’s kind of the first thing they’re seeing when they’re going into a place that should be educating them,” said Thomas.

Cline defended her OnlyFans business by stating its legality and its role in supporting her family.

“And that one seemed like an easy thing to say for sure. But for me, you know, it’s supports my family, this provides a very comfortable way of life for us,” she explained. “And it’s legal, you know, I pay taxes just like everyone else but I’m not breaking the law, I just offended people.”

She thinks she should not have to choose between her source of income and her children’s education. Despite Cline’s refusal to remove the decal, the school administration is standing its ground and suggests the simple solution of removing the ad from her vehicle.

Cline is requesting the school to provide assistance in ensuring her children’s safety when crossing the street.

