LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida mother is facing child neglect charges after allegedly leaving her toddler son unattended in a running vehicle while she went for a daring ocean swim with a fascination for sharks.

Authorities said Allison Daugherty, 41, was swimming near the Bokeelia Fishing Pier on Monday morning when a witness alerted a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Daugherty reportedly parked her SUV, cranked up the radio, and plunged into the water. Her actions drew the attention of onlookers who spotted a 2-year-old boy inside the running vehicle with the air conditioning on.

According to witness statements, Daugherty ignored warnings from citizens about the presence of hooks and sharks in the water, responding that she “wanted to get hooked” and “would want to meet sharks.”

Authorities mentioned that Daugherty left her son unattended in the vehicle for approximately 44 minutes. Thankfully, the child emerged unharmed from the ordeal and is reported to be in good condition.

Daugherty currently remains in custody, charged with child neglect for leaving her child unattended in a motor vehicle for an extended period. Her bond stands at $250, and she is scheduled for a court hearing on October 2nd, as reported by The New York Post.

