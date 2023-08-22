ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a 5-year-old boy has been arrested for Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child after her son’s tragic death in August 2022.

Glendalis Godreau Torres, 26, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the young boy was found unresponsive and later died at the hospital. A toxicology report revealed the presence of cocaine and fentanyl in his system.

Homicide detectives, investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death, determined that the child’s mother was allegedly involved in drug dealing from their residence. The investigation unveiled that the presence of cocaine and fentanyl in the child’s system was linked to his mother’s activities.

Glendalis Godreau Torres was taken into custody today in connection with her son’s death.

