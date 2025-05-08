BRANDON, Fla. (WSVN) — Staff at a hospital near Tampa rushed to lend a helping hand to a mom-to-be after her twins decided they wanted to make their grand entrance into the world just in time for Mother’s Day—but their arrival was a matter of life and death, according to doctors.

This Mother’s Day, Mairelys Martin and her family will have two new blessings by their side—baby Joshua and Joel.

Mairelys returned to the hospital to thank the medical team that assisted her during her delivery.

A medical staff member translated for Mairelys, who spoke in Spanish, expressing her gratitude to reporters.

“Very happy that she has them both and just very happy, very special,” said Mairelys.

But for her family, there was chaos before the calm.

On Sunday, the hospital in Brandon was going through a shift change.

Registered nurse Camille Thompson, who doesn’t work in labor and delivery, was just about to take her leave when she saw Martin in distress.

“I was trying to head home like everyone else, and this car pulls up right in front of me, right behind my Uber,” said Thompson.”She didn’t speak English. I saw the fear in her eyes like someone needs to recognize that something is happening. Right then and there, I’m like I’m not leaving this lady alone.”

Though Thompson was off the clock, she brought Martin inside. At the same time, Martin had a prolapsed uterus, something that only happens every 1 in 1,000 births and the baby’s chances of survival are usually slim.

“I just started yelling at people like, ‘Put all the gloves up here, call that OB again,’ said Thompson.

Doctor Ben Duplaga was rushed down the stairs.

“When I walked into the situation, my initial thought process was,’ Oh lord,’ said Doctor Duplaga.

He said in these cases it’s the standard delivery method is by cesarean section.

From the time the OB alert was called to when the babies were born was just 12 minutes.

“It was a really special moment to be involved. To see everyone come together and work so cohesively,” said Duplaga.

As for Martin, she has this to say about the whole ordeal:

“Very traumatic and immense experience with a very happy ending,” said Martin.

A very happy ending indeed, the Martin family is back home with the twin. Both boys are healthy, weighing seven pounds each.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.