FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Fort Myers.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Alexander Connolly was last seen on Sunday in the area of the 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.

The teen stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 135 pounds, and has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Connolly was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. He has a scar on his right eyelid.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774).



