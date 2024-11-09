VENICE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Sarasota County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Amelia Kerestely on Saturday.

Kerestely was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Base Avenue East in Venice, Florida.

She stands at five feet and two inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing an oversized black t-shirt and neon orange and green shorts.

If you or anyone you may know has any information on Kerestely’s whereabouts, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), the Venice Police Department at 941-486-2444, or 911.

