TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Tampa and may be in the South Florida area, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jewel Blackwell was last seen in the 6000 block of Gibson Avenue on Feb. 27 wearing a gray sweater and gray sweatpants.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 245 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She has two nose piercings and a lip piercing.

Anyone with information on Blackwell’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or call 911.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.