ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a newborn baby who went missing in the Orlando area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child alert for Tnyiah Tyson, Sunday night.

Investigators said the child was last seen along the 600 block of East Altamonte Drive in Altamonte Springs. She weighs seven pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said the child may be in the company of 28-year-old Latraka Fairley and 41-year-old Timothy Tyson.

Fairley stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Tyson stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a burn on his right hand and several tattoos, including the letters “BJ” on his arm, as well as body art depicting the world and a man with two guns on his back.

Fairley, Tyson and the baby may be traveling in a blue 2011 Range Rover Sport with the Florida tag DWD1112. It is a temporary paper tag.

Authorities said they may have traveled to the Bradford and/or Clay County, Florida areas. The urge anyone who spots them to refrain from approaching them and contact law enforcement immediately.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or 911.

