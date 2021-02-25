Florida Missing Child Alert issued for infant, toddler in Highlands County

AVON PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 1-month-old girl and a 1-year-old boy after they went missing in Highlands County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Kinyin Barfield and John Barfield were last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Canberra Circle in Avon Park.

Officials said the children may be in the company of 30-year-old Jessica Wooten.

Investigators urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing and Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.