JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are searching for a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing from Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday afternoon issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Nasir Williams.

Investigators said the boy was last seen on Sunday in the area of the 2500 block of Orion Street.

Williams stands 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 80 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Marvel hoodie, a red shirt and blue and white shorts.

The child may be traveling on a yellow Huffy bicycle.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), the Duval County Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

