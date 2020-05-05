Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 8-year-old girl from Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert out of Key West for an 8-year-old girl.

Officials said Aiyona Miller was last seen along the 300 block of White Street in Key West, Sunday.

Please share! FL MISSING CHILD Alert issued for Aiyona Miller, a black female, 8 years old, in Key West, may be with Akeem Harris, a black male. A gray vehicle may be involved in the incident. Pls contact Key West PD 305-809-1000 or 911 with any info. pic.twitter.com/aEyj8KmtCT — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 6, 2020

Investigators said the child may be in the company of 34-year-old Akeem Harris and may be in the Key West or Homestead areas.

Miller stands 4 feet tall, weighs around 80 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, pink and blue Nike shorts, and pink flip-flops.

Harris stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

Officials said a gray vehicle might be involved in the incident.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Key West Police at 305-809-1000 or 911.

