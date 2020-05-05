Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 8-year-old girl from Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert out of Key West for an 8-year-old girl.
Officials said Aiyona Miller was last seen along the 300 block of White Street in Key West, Sunday.
Investigators said the child may be in the company of 34-year-old Akeem Harris and may be in the Key West or Homestead areas.
Miller stands 4 feet tall, weighs around 80 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, pink and blue Nike shorts, and pink flip-flops.
Harris stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.
Officials said a gray vehicle might be involved in the incident.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Key West Police at 305-809-1000 or 911.
