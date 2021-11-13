JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for an 8-year-old boy out of Duval County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Curtis Hill III was last seen on Saturday along the 11450 block of Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Investigators said the child may be in the company of 38-year-old Kimberly Williams.

Hill stands 4 feet, 2 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes and weighs around 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black pants with a gaming controller symbol on them.

Williams stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, wears a blond wig, has brown eyes and weighs around 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top, dark pants, and black sandals. She could also be carrying a small purse with a rainbow on it.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774).

