FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 6-year-old girl out of Lee County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Dayenna Johnson was last seen along the 4700 block of South Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers, June 18.

Johnson stands 4 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 80 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said the child may be in the company of 35-year-old Joeneather Singletary and 35-year-old Billy Johnson.

Singletary stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. Billy Johnson stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and also has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said they may be traveling in a blue 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with the Florida tag KKC1Y, or a gold 2004 Ford Explorer with the Florida tag 78ADL.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.