LAKE CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 5-year-old girl who was reported missing from Columbia County, Florida, as well as the elderly woman believed to be accompanying her.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Marhley Weston, late Sunfay afternoon.

Investigators said the girl was last seen in the area of the 500 block of Northwest Galloway Place in Lake City, Florida.

Weston has black hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a light blue “Lilo & Stitch” shirt and blue denim jeans with flowers on them.

The child may be in the company of 78-year-old Eddie Jones. They may be traveling in an orange 2014 Ford Taurus with the Florda tag BB4JZ. The sedan has a Bethune Cookman University specialty tag.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774), Lake City Police at 386-752-4343 or 911.

