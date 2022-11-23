ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 5-year-old boy reported missing in Orlando.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday afternoon issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Aaron Pena.

Investigators said the boy was last seen in the area of the 11000 block of Savannah Landing Circle.

Pena stands 3 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 41 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeve shirt with a bear holding a boombox and light colored dinosaur pajama pants.

Officials urge anyone with information about Pena’s whereabouts to call the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 or 911.

