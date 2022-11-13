WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing in Central Florida.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Sunday issued for Axel Caballero.

Investigators said the toddler was last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs.

Caballero stands 3 feet tall, weighs around 50 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and a diaper.

Officials urge anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts to call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650 or 911.

