JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing from Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Noah Hayes, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the toddler was last seen in the area of the 8700 block of Belle Rive Boulevard.

Noah stands 3 feet tall, weighs around 60 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Officials did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Authorities said the child may be in the company of 31-year-old Jasmine Graham.

She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Officials did not disclose what she was last seen wearing.

Investigators said Noah and Graham may be traveling in a white 2020 Kia Sportage with the Florida tag 05DWTI. The SUV has a sticker on the bottom right corner of the rear windshield.

Authorities said the pair were last traveling northbound on Interstate 75 and may be heading to Georgia.

Officials urge anyone who spots them to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

