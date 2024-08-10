LAKE WORTH, Fla (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for three girls who were reported missing from Palm Beach County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old Natasha Arnold, 11-year-old Amie Dydel and 13-year-old Rycki Turbeville, Saturday evening.

Investigators said the girls were last seen in the area of the 2800 block of Sixth Avenue South in Lake Worth.

Arnold stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, gray bottoms and black and white socks.

Dydel stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, and blue capri pants.

Turbeville stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 186 pounds, and has light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and navy blue pants.

Officials urge anyone who spots the girls to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400 or 911.

