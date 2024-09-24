VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 2-year-old boy who was last seen in Vero Beach.

Shamar Windhom was last seen on Tuesday in the 2800 block of 71st Circle.

Shamar is described as standing at 2 feet, weighing 45 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing only a white diaper.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

