WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for two teenage boys who were reported missing from Pasco County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old William Drake and 16-year-old Alexander Thompson, Monday night.

According to investigators, the teens were last seen in the area of the 26300 block of Lawrence Avenue in Wesley Chapel. They may be traveling eastbound on Lawrence Avenue.

Drake stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, a red jacket, red gym shorts, and gray sneakers.

Thompson stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black ripped pants and black slides.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 352-518-5060 or 911.

