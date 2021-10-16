FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for an infent who went missing in North Fort Myers.

According to investigators, 2-month-old Matthew Smith was last seen in an unspecified location of North Fort Myers area, in Lee County, Aug. 16.

Authorities said the child may be in the company of 25-year-old Monica Myers and 54-year-old Ben Smith Jr. Their relation to the baby is unknown.

Officials urge anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774) or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.