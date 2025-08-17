OLD TOWN, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a baby girl who was reported missing in northwern Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for 2-month-old Laya Strain out of Dixie County, Saturday night.

Investigators said the infant was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Northeast 293rd Avenue in Old Town.

Laya is 1 foot, 11 inches tall and weighs 12 pounds. Sje was last seen wearing a pink one-piece.

Authorities said the child may be in the company of 36-year-old Sara Strain, who may have traveled to the Gilchrist County, Florida area.

Sara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has blond hair and brown eyes.

Officias urge anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office at 352-498-1245 or 911.

