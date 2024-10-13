ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for two boys who were reported missing from St. Petersburg.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Alert for 11-year-old Bradley Neal and 14-year-old Tramareiance Artis, Saturday night.

Investigators said the children were last seen in the area of the 500 block of Sixthth Avenue South in St Petersburg.

Bradley stands 5 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes. His weight is unknown.

Tramareiance also has black hair and brown eyes, His height and weight are unknown.

Detectives did not specify what the children were last seen wearing.

Officials said Bradley and Tramareiance may be in the company of 34-year-old Twanda Neal and 49-year-old Anthony Davis.

Twanda stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and has black hair. Davis stands 6 feet tall and goes by the name “Amaruca.” It’s unknown what they were last seen wearing.

The four of them may be traveling in a red 2003 Mercury Mountaineer with the Florida tag number 89DJQA. They be traveling in the Tampa Bay area.

Authorities advise anyone who sees them to refrain from approaching them and contact law enforcement immediately.

Officials urge anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), the St Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or 911.

