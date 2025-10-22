BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a teen that was last seen in Bradenton.

Seventeen-year-old Gisselle Diaz-Maldonado was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Avenue East.

Diaz-Maldonado was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black and white ripped jeans.

Authorities believe she may be in the company of a Black male and the pair may be traveling in a black Honda two-door vehicle and may be in the Oakland Park area.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Diaz-Maldonado, please contact FDLE or the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9377 or 911.

