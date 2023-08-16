APOPKA, Fla. (WSVN) —A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 17-year-old in Apopka.

Elian Vargas was last seen in the area of the 900 block of Paces Circle, Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, peach colored shorts and multi-colored sneakers. Vargas may have been traveling on a blue bicycle.

Vargas stands at 6 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown hair and black eyes.

If you have any information on Vargas’ whereabouts, you are urged to contact FDLE or the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.

