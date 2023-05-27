LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing from Lake Worth.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for Matthew Rodriguez, Friday night.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, the teen was last seen earlier in the day in the area of the 1700 block of Lake Worth Road.

Rodriguez stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and brown hoodie and a black T-shirt with a tuxedo pattern in the front.

Officials urge anyone who spots Rodriguez to refrain from approaching him and contact PBSO at 561-688-3000.

