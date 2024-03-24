PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Pensacola.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Mariah West out of Escambia County, Saturday night.

Investigators said the teen was last seen along the 200 block of South 61st Avenue on Wednesday.

West stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a double nose piercing and a tattoo of a butterfly on her left hand, as well as a Scripture tattoo on her left forearm.

Officials urge anyone with information on West’s whereabouts to contact FDLE’S Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774), the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or 911.

