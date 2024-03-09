NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Lee County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Phoenix Adams, Friday night.

Authorities said the teen was last seen in the area of the 1100 block of Moody Road in North Fort Myers.

Adams stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weights around 115 pounds, and has blond hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jean shorts, and black, white and red Air Jordan sneakers.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call FDLE’S Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774), the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or 911.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.