OVIEDO, Fla. (WSVN) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Darionna Hunter, who was last seen Friday in Seminole County.

Investigators said Hunter was last seen in the area of the 600 block of King Street in Oviedo wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and low-top navy Converse sneakers. She may have blue and blonde dreadlocks.

Hunter is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 112 pounds.

Authorities urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Oviedo Police Department at 407-971-5700 or call 911.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox