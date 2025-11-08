OVIEDO, Fla. (WSVN) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Darionna Hunter, who was last seen Friday in Seminole County.

Investigators said Hunter was last seen in the area of the 600 block of King Street in Oviedo wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and low-top navy Converse sneakers. She may have blue and blonde dreadlocks.

Hunter is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 112 pounds.

Authorities urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Oviedo Police Department at 407-971-5700 or call 911.

