ROCKLEDGE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Brevard County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Atraya Berardi, Friday night.

Officials said she was last seen in the area of the 900 block of Ocaso Lane in Rockledge.

Berardi stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black Nike shorts.

Investigators said the teen has a heart tattoo on her left thumb, as well as multiple nose piercings and a left ear piercing.

Detectives said Berardi may be traveling with a gray cat and cat carrier.

Investigators with Rockledge Police believe the teen is in danger.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774, Rockledge Police at 321-6990-3988 or 911.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.