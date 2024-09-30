NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old boy out of Collier County.

Dylan Helms was last seen on Thursday in the 5800 block of Whitaker Road in Naples.

Helms, who is a double leg amputee and uses a wheelchair, was wearing a black beanie, a white tank top and khaki or black pants. He is 4 feet, 5 inches, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.