OSTEEN, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl last seen in Volusia County.

Clarissa Norvitz was last seen near the 200 block of Dixon Lake Road in Osteen, Florida on Thursday.

The missing teen is described as having red hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and blue Crocs. Additionally, she may be carrying a blue blanket.

The missing teenager may be traveling southbound on State Road 415 and is known to frequent the Osteen Bike Path and the surrounding forest area.

Local law enforcement is urging residents and individuals in the area to remain vigilant and report any information that may aid in locating Norvitz.

Anyone with information regarding Norvitz’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-943-8276 or call 911.

