Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Jacksonville boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a teenage boy who went missing in Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 14-year-old Christian Fraley was last seen Sunday in the area of the 11200 block of Emuness Road.

The boy stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 85 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and red shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774) or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.