HOLIDAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Pasco County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Avalynne Lloyd, Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, the teen was last seen in the area of the 3600 block of Cheswick Drive in Holiday.

Lloyd stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, white shorts with animals and words on them, white sneakers and a light-colored hair clip at the time of her disappearance. She may also be carrying a white trash bag.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774), the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.