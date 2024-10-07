LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl was reported missing in Pasco County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Emma Kernon.

The teen was last seen earlier on Sunday in the area of the 9300 block of Wellstone Drive in Land O’ Lakes.

Kernon stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and black shorts. The 14-year-old was barefoot at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.

